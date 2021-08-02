Whitmer declares state of emergency for Farmington, Farmington Hills, Southfield after storms

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday declared a state of emergency for Farmington, Farmington Hills and Southfield to help the cities tackle damage caused by severe thunderstorms and high winds in early July.

The declaration makes available state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts. It also authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division to coordinate state efforts, representatives said in a statement.

"I want to thank the emergency workers and others who worked tirelessly throughout the storm and the following days to keep the residents safe,” Whitmer said. “This declaration will ensure needed resources are available to these communities as they continue to recover from the flooding and power outages cause by the July 7th storm.”

On July 7, a strong line of thunderstorms with high winds struck the southwest area of Oakland County and traveled through southern Macomb County.

Some areas saw 60 mph wind gusts; at one point, more than 100,000 people across Michigan lost power.

Farmington, Farmington Hills and Southfield sustained flooding as well saw downed trees and electrical lines across homes, businesses, and roadways, "resulting in extensive power outages, blocked roadways and damage to public and private property and infrastructure," Whitmer's office said.

The three cities declared local states of emergency in the following days and requested the governor’s declaration.

Last week, when announcing $10 million in state emergency aid available to Metro Detroit families hit by the June 25-26 rainstorms and flooding, Whitmer said the later severe weather damage in Oakland was among "areas that we are looking to get to some support to."

Meanwhile, the executives for Macomb and Oakland counties also are asking Whitmer to declare a state of emergency in those areas following damaging tornadoes late last month.