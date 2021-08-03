Highland Township man drowns trying to retrieve hat from pond

The Detroit News

A 64-year-old Highland Township man drowned while trying to retrieve his hat from a pond, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the home in the 1500 block of Essay Lane at 5:35 p.m. Sunday on a report that a person had fallen into a pond and failed to resurface.

A news release said the man was mowing the lawn when his hat blew off and into the pond. A witness inside the home said she saw him through a window trying to get the hat out of the water. She stepped away, then noticed when she returned that he wasn't on the shore.

She notified the landlord, who called 911. After arriving at the scene, deputies called for the sheriff's dive team; members of the team found the man in 14 feet of water, "beyond help." He was declared dead at the scene.