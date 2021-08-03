Holly residents shelter in place as barricaded gunman fires on police

Holly — Michigan State Police troopers remain outside of a home in Holly negotiating with a barricaded gunman who fired at police. One suspect, a female, has surrendered, police tweeted.

"The male suspect has fired at law enforcement, yet remains in the house," MSP said on Twittter. "We are trying to make contact with him. If you live in the neighborhood, please remain in your homes."

Others were evacuated Tuesday night while police surrounded the home.

The remaining suspect was holed up in a house on East Maple after Michigan State Police said they were investigating a carjacking.

Earlier, a male and the female were seen in a stolen minivan by a tipster, according to preliminary information, MSP tweeted late Tuesday.

The 911 caller saw the minivan in a rest area before Holly Road on Interstate 75. Troopers attempted a traffic stop and the suspects fled with MSP in pursuit, the tweet said.

Troopers found two vehicles with crash damage as they continued on Holly Road and located the minivan in the front yard of a home, police said. The suspects were seen running into an occupied home. The homeowners, the MSP tweet said, were released.

The drivers of the two crashed vehicles had non-life-threatening injuries.

Homes nearby were evacuated as an Emergency Services Team formed a perimeter around the home. MSP aviation also was in the air.