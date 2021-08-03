Indiana woman charged in leading Oakland Co. deputies on chase, car theft

An Indiana woman is in custody after being accused of stealing from a driver and leading Oakland County deputies on a chase, officials said.

Deputies were called at about 11:51 p.m. Friday to a Mobil gas station in the 2900 block of Walton Boulevard in Rochester Hills.

A 33-year-old Lapeer man told them he had walked out of the station and saw a woman driving his Dodge Dart away from the pumps, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

She stopped in the parking lot and left the car after taking two wrist watches, cash and a bag of firearm magazines from inside, according to the release.

The woman, later identified as Colleen Margaret Staker, then allegedly entered a Dodge Ram parked nearby and tried to drive away but it wouldn’t start. Staker exited when the driver confronted her and was seen fleeing the station in a light Ford F-150 pickup, authorities said.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the truck, which authorities later learned had been reported stolen in Indiana, in a parking lot across the street. He made contact but the driver sped off, representatives said.

Deputies pursued her west on Walton from Adams Road toward Auburn Hills. Staker allegedly made a U-turn near Squirrel Road and sped east toward Rochester.

Police in that city were called and deployed stop sticks on Walton Boulevard at University Drive, east of Livernois Avenue, officials said. The stop sticks flattened the front tires and Staker kept driving, police said, until she crashed into a brick paver wall at East University Drive and Elizabeth.

The 50-year-old was arrested at the scene. Paramedics found she had no injuries, sheriff's officials said.

She was arraigned Monday in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills on felony counts of unlawful driving away of an automobile as well as fleeing and eluding. Bond was set at $5,000.