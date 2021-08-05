2 Oakland Co. children taken by father missing, endangered, police say
Authorities are seeking tips to find two Oakland County children they say were taken by their father Thursday.
Avery Elizabeth Breckenridge, a 22-month-old girl, and her brother, Jaden, 9, were last seen with Joshua Breckenridge on Fay in Clarkston, according to an endangered missing advisory by Michigan State Police.
Breckenridge allegedly stole a vehicle from the children’s mother, is on a tether for domestic violence "and not supposed to leave the state," the MSP notice said. "He is believed to be en route to North Carolina."
Investigators said he was driving a white 2003 GMC Yukon with no license plate.
Avery has a heart and seizure condition, and her father did not take the child's medication, authorities said.
She is described as 32 inches tall, 32 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.
A description of her brother was not provided.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Oakland County Sheriffs Office at (248) 858-4950.