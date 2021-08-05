Ferndale home invasion suspect charged
A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a home invasion this week in Ferndale, police said Thursday.
The homeowner in the 200 block of East Chesterfield called 911 at about 11:38 p.m. Tuesday after hearing noises and spotting someone, investigators said in a statement.
The suspect, identified as Michael Davis, fled on foot. After establishing a perimeter, and with help from other agencies, officers allegedly found him hiding around 1:35 a.m. two blocks away, in the 300 block of Spencer, according to the release.
Officers recovered stolen goods along the route as well as a handgun allegedly used in a car break-in in the neighborhood, police said.
The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office charged him with:
• first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony
• larceny of a firearm, a 5-year felony
• firearm in possession by a felon, a 5-year felony
• possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony, a 2-year felony
Davis was arraigned Thursday in 43rd District Court. Bond was set at $100,000.
His next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 12.