2 Oakland Co. children taken by father found safe in North Carolina

The Detroit News

Two Independence Township children taken by their father Thursday were found safe in North Carolina and detectives are working to return them home, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Avery Elizabeth Breckenridge, 18 months, and her 9-year-old brother, Jaden, were found late Friday night in Greenville, North Carolina, by local police. They were with their father, Joshua Breckenridge, at his mother's home.

Greenville police confirmed the children were healthy and safe.

On Thursday, the children's mother told detectives that Breckenridge took them and her vehicle without permission at about 11 a.m. from their Independence Township home, Oakland County Sheriff's officials said.

She told detectives Avery had a serious heart condition and believed Breckenridge was headed to North Carolina without the child’s medication.

Breckenridge is on probation for a domestic violence conviction and is not allowed to leave the state without court permission.

On Friday, 52nd District Court Third Division Judge Kelley Kostin held a virtual call with him and his attorney where she revoked Breckenridge's probationary status, ordered his arrest and set a $1 million bond.

Because the domestic violence conviction — against the mother of his children — is a misdemeanor, Greenville police declined to arrest him but did check on the children and were satisfied they weren't in any danger. Sheriff's detectives from Oakland County also watched the virtual call and were satisfied the children were in good condition.

Because Breckenridge has joint custody of the children and has only a misdemeanor conviction, he cannot be extradited and kidnapping charges do not apply.

Greenville police were unable to locate the 2003 GMC Sierra Breckenridge allegedly took without permission.

Detectives and prosecutors are set to meet Monday to determine how to get Breckenridge back to Michigan.