911 call about swimmer leads to search in West Bloomfield's Hammond Lake

West Bloomfield Township — A West Bloomfield man's call to 911 about a possible drowning Monday afternoon led to a search effort involving divers and police officers.

It was about 1:50 p.m. when the report came in, said West Bloomfield Fire Marshal Byron Turnquist. The 911 caller said he was doing yard work when he saw a woman swimming in Hammond Lake, which is north of Square Lake and east of Middlebelt.

The man went away for a bit. When he returned, he did he didn't see the swimmer anymore, Turnquist said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office dive team is in the water. Police are going door-to-door in the area to find out who the swimmer was and where she is now.