I-75 lanes reopen at Big Beaver after repairs due to tanker fire

Troy — Freeway lanes and ramps are reopening on Interstate 75 after repairs were needed when a tanker crashed and burned at Big Beaver on July 12.

All southbound I-75 lanes have been reopened.

Restrictions will remain on northbound I-75 from Eight Mile to Wattles, where the right lane will remain closed for slope repairs that are unrelated to the tanker crash.

The tanker crashed July 12 into the northbound median wall and caught fire. It was carrying 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel, which took about four hours for the Troy Fire Department to put out. The Michigan Department of Transportation had estimated the work would take six weeks at a cost of $1.5 million.

The Rochester Road and Big Beaver ramps will also reopen.

Crews will continue wrap-up work that will be completed during off-peak hours.