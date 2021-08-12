U.S. loses contact with Detroit journalist in Myanmar prison

The Detroit News

A Detroit native being held in a Myanmar prison hasn’t been in contact with U.S. officials for several weeks, the State Department said Thursday.

Danny Fenster, who was working for a Myanmar magazine at the time of his arrest, lost contact with the U.S. Consulate after a protest at Insein prison.

But Ned Price, a spokesman for the State Department, said his agency was closely monitoring the situation and continuing to press the country to release him.

“This is a priority for us,” said Price. “We remain deeply concerned.”

Price said the consulate had spoken with Fenster several times by phone before the prison protest, and that Fenster’s family had been a part of the calls.

He said the detention of Fenster, the arrests of other journalists and the use of the Burmese military against reporters is unacceptable.

“Journalism is not a crime,” he said. “Free and independent media, it’s indispensable in building a prosperous, resilient, free society.”

Price made his comments in response to a question by a reporter for Reuters.

Prior to the Reuters reporter’s query, Fenster’s brother had tried to reach Price but hadn’t received a response.

The brother, Bryan Fenster, thanked the Reuters reporter for his question.

“The support of his fellow journalists just may be the thing that brings him home to us,” Bryan Fenster wrote on Twitter.