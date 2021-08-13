Man, 49, killed in shooting at Farmington Hills home

A 40-year-old man is dead after a shooting early Friday at a Farmington Hills home, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking the public for information in the homicide.

Officers were called at about 4 a.m. to a home in the 35000 block of Concord Lane near 12 Mile and Drake for a report of a shooting. They found no one in the home but the victim.

Medics took the wounded man to a hospital where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a gray SUV occupied by two unidentified people leave the area before officers arrived, officials said.

"Early indications are that this was not a random act and that there is not an existing threat to the public," police said in a statement. "Uniformed patrols, however, will be increased to provide peace of mind to residents."

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the shooting should call Farmington Hills Police at (248) 871-2610.

