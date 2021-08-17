Police: Farmington Hills shooting suspect was friends with victim, also shot girlfriend

The Detroit News

The suspect in a Farmington Hills fatal shooting last week is also suspected of shooting his girlfriend in Detroit just an hour prior to the homicide, authorities say.

The Farmington Hills victim has been identified as Dejuan White, 40, a friend of the suspect. The suspect's girlfriend is currently hospitalized.

The suspect, identified by investigators last week as Kevin Curtis Moore, goes by "KC" and has a Chinese symbol tattooed on his right arm, Farmington Hills police chief Jeff King said at a Tuesday news conference. Moore is considered armed and dangerous; anyone who sees him should not confront him, but call 911 immediately, they said.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a reward of up to $6,500, with an additional $1,500 from the U.S. Marshals Service.

In addition, they said the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to file Tuesday charges of premeditated first degree murder and felony use of a firearm against Moore.

White was shot around 4 a.m. inside a home in the 35000 block of Concord Lane near 12 Mile and Drake in Farmington Hills.

Moore is believed to be traveling in a dark green 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the Michigan license plate: EKS 0786, according to authorities.

