Oakland County sheriff: One dead after fight on Pontiac street

A 55-year-old Pontiac man died after being stabbed in a fight Friday night, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The man was found unresponsive on the 20 block of Newberry Street with what police believed to be multiple stab wounds, according to the sheriff's office. Doctors at McLaren Oakland Hospital pronounced him dead after attempting to perform life-saving medical care.

Police responded to reports at about 11 p.m. Friday of two men fighting on the block, with one caller warning that both were heavily bleeding. Witnesses reported seeing multiple males fighting.

Deputies found two men lying in the street — the unresponsive 55-year-old and another male with a small knot in his head who said he did not know what happened.

A woman was also found lying on the sidewalk bleeding from her head. She told authorities that she and the man found unconscious got in a verbal fight. He hit her in the back of the head with a pipe when she turned and began walking away, according to the sheriff's office.

Detectives have launched an investigation and an autopsy for the deceased man has been scheduled.

Three suspects were later located and lodged on outstanding warrants. It is unclear how many people took part in the apparent fight.

No demographic information besides the deceased's town and age were released.

