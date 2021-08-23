Tips sought in reported road-rage shooting on Lodge Freeway in Southfield

Michigan State Police are investigating a reported road-rage incident last weekend on the Lodge Freeway in Oakland County.

Southfield police notified the agency around 3:25 p.m. Saturday about a possible shooting at the eastbound I-696 exit ramp to Telegraph. Troopers met with a witness and learned the alleged victim had left for work, MSP said in a statement.

"While waiting for the victim to arrive back to the scene, the witness advised the shooting happened on southbound Telegraph where it merged with the Lodge," the release said. "The victim didn’t know where it happened and troopers drove her around to figure out the location of the incident."

Troopers determined the incident happened along the southbound Lodge near Telegraph. The victim told them "there was a 'little' road rage between the two vehicles and then she was shot at," state police said.

She said there were two males in a black Pontiac as gunfire came from the tinted passenger window.

The driver was not struck. Neither she nor the witness could see the license plate, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro North Post at (248) 584-5740.

The incident was among several road-rage incidents involving gunfire reported this month on the Lodge.

On Aug. 11, a driver told investigators someone in a black Hyundai opened fire in the northbound lanes near Glendale in Detroit.

Two days earlier, the northbound side was briefly closed near the Davison Freeway after a man reported another motorist fired shots at his vehicle.

Police have probed a spate of similar incidents on other freeways this year, including on Interstates 75, 96 and 696.

The acts have prompted Detroit and state police to boost road patrols. The multijurisdictional effort is named "Operation Brison" after a 2-year-old boy fatally shot in June in what investigators have described as a case of mistaken identity.