Oakland County parents protest health department's school mask mandate

Pontiac — Protestors angry over a countywide mask mandate for K-12 schools gathered outside the Oakland County Health Division Wednesday morning demanding a choice over whether their children wear masks in schools.

Parents carried signs demanding freedom from an emergency order approved Tuesday by Oakland County health officials who are requiring masks for students and staff in all preschools and K-12 public schools regardless of vaccination status.

The emergency health order will impact about 210,000 students across 28 public school districts and 22 charter schools academies. The order also applies to daycare centers and vocational schools.

Parent Aimee Gurski was among more than 100 people who stood outside the main doors of the health department in the Oakland County complex to protest the order. Her two children, a sixth-grader and a high school freshman, attend Walled Lake Consolidated Schools and started school on Wednesday.

“The data does not support that we are at a level where this is required in our district. It does not apply to our district,” Gurski said. “It’s not fair to make our kids go through this again. Our kids suffer emotionally, mentally and they need to be able to connect.”

Gurski said she masked her kids, who are vaccinated, for school today and is applying for a religious waiver to exempt them from masking wearing.

D.J. Ryan, whose children attend Huron Valley Schools, said he came to the protest because he believes in choice.

“People can wear a mask. That is fine. We don’t want to wear a mask. That our choice, our kids,” Ryan said.

Ryan said he plans to send his children to school without a mask. They start after Labor Day.

Ian Downs, 8, said he does not like masks and does not want to wear one in third grade in Clarkston Public Schools. He came to the protest with his mother and sister on Wednesday.

“I’m hating school because of it,” Ian said of masks. “Masks, I can barely breathe in them and I feel uncomfortable wearing them,” he said.

Ian’s mother, Jamie Downs, plans to send her kids when school starts and then unenroll them once she finds a learning pod to join.

Delany Downs, 11, said she wants to go back to school to meet new people, but she doesn’t want to wear a mask in fifth grade.

“I don’t feel comfortable, sometimes I feel like I can't breathe and people are judging me,” she said.

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said Tuesday in announcing the order that “Our top priority is keeping students in school for in-person learning. Masking is one of the best defenses against increased transmission of COVID and higher hospitalization rates among kids.”

The county said the mandate took immediate effect and will remain in place until the county is at a moderate level of transmission for COVID-19, officials said. Oakland County is currently in substantial transmission mode, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 transmission is high enough in all but two of Michigan's 83 counties that an overwhelming majority of Michigan residents should be wearing masks while in public under federal guidelines, according to the latest data from the CDC.

In a release, the county said More than one in six of the 2,740 new cases of COVID-19 in Oakland County from Aug. 4-17 were school-age children, and more than 52,000 Oakland County residents ages 12-19 years old remain unvaccinated.

Of the 28 local districts in Oakland County, nine already had mask mandates in place, nine had announced mask optional policies and 10 districts were undetermined prior to the county's announcement.

Other Michigan counties have issued mask mandates including Genesee, Kalamazoo, Allegan, Kent and Ottawa counties. Some have rules that only apply to certain age groups such as Genesee County, which requires masks for students in grades K-6.

Despite Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun advising Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that a statewide mask requirement for students would help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has recommended, rather than mandated, masks. Whitmer has defended her decision to leave whether to mandate masks to local school districts and health officials, saying Michigan finds itself in circumstances much different than last year when executive orders were one of the only options available to protect people. She pointed out Monday, before Oakland County’s order, that nearly 35% of Michigan students are in districts that have already implemented mask requirements and said she was hopeful other schools would adopt similar guidelines.

The governor has been criticized for her stance by local officials, by the K-12 Alliance of Michigan — a group of education leaders for K-12 schools in Genesee, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair and Wayne counties — and by the White House.

At a briefing Tuesday, White House COVID-⁠19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients criticized governors from both parties who are prohibiting K-12 schools from mandating masks or refusing to issue a statewide mandate.

“Unfortunately, some school districts are being forced with difficult choices: defy their governors or hurt their students," Zients said. "No school should have to make that choice. Governors and other leaders must put politics and their own political self-interests aside."