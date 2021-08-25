Pontiac man charged with intent to murder homeless man

Pontiac — A Pontiac man accused in a beating that left a homeless victim hospitalized with brain damage was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of assault with intent to murder.

If convicted, Rashaan Denee Redmond, 37, faces up to life in prison. Redmond, held without bond in the Oakland County Jail, was arrested Monday outside a Pontiac address about 2:30 p.m. by members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Team.

“This viciousness of this beating is disturbing on so many levels,” County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. “This is one of the most savage and senseless attacks I have ever seen. The victim was unconscious, clinging to life, and this suspect stands over him one last time and slaps his lifeless body, spits on him and then simply drives away. It’s impossible to comprehend how anyone could do this to another person.”

Pontiac 50th District Judge Cynthia Walker set a probable cause conference for Sept. 2 at 1:30 p.m. and a pretrial conference for Sept. 9 at 9 a.m.

The incident took place about 5 a.m. Saturday at the Sunoco Gas Station, 45054 Woodward Ave. in Pontiac. Deputies arrived and found the victim unconscious, foaming at the mouth and having difficulty breathing.

A review of the gas station’s surveillance video revealed the victim was sitting in front of the station when a man — later identified as Redmond — pulled up in a gold/beige GMC Suburban with no license plate on it, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

Redmond ultimately offered the victim $1 to put air in his tires, according to law enforcement. Detectives said they do not believe Redmond or the victim knew each other.

As the victim hunched over the right front tire, Redmond became agitated and sucker punched the victim in the head, knocking him to the ground, according to the Sheriff's Office.

For the next minute, Redmond allegedly kicked and stomped the victim in the head and face a dozen times before walking away. The county Sheriff's office said he then can be seen in the video returning, slapping the unconscious man before spitting on him and tossing his belongings in the air.

The gas station video showed Redmond driving away from the station, leaving the man lying limp on the ground, according to police.

The victim, 36, listed his residence as both Milford Township and Pontiac. He remains in critical condition with major brain trauma at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

