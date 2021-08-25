Two charged in death of man in Pontiac street brawl

Pontiac — Two Pontiac men have been charged in the stabbing death Friday of a 55-year-old Pontiac man after a street brawl.

Tarrant Deland Moore Jr., 29, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Charles William. A second suspect, Jerrimi Deshad Shaw, 33, also of Pontiac, is charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder in connection with the incident – a 10-year felony.

Both men were arraigned Wednesday before Pontiac District Judge Cynthia Walker. Moore is being held without bond in the Oakland County Jail. Walker set a $250,000 cash or surety bond for Shaw. A probable cause conference is set for Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m. for both men before District Judge Rhonda Gross. The preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 14.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said William was killed shortly after 11 p.m. Friday in the 20 block of Newberry Street near Monroe Street in Pontiac. Deputies were sent to the area on the report of multiple men fighting in the street. Both Moore and Shaw were involved in the fight, police said. Deputies discovered William unconscious and bleeding heavily from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An unidentified female victim, 48, of Pontiac, told deputies she and William were on Newberry Street when they began to argue. She turned and walked away when William struck her in the back of the head with a metal pipe, she told deputies. She stumbled away and lost consciousness. She was treated at the hospital for her injuries.

The relationship, if any, between the men is not known.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319