Boy, 7, in critical condition after being pulled out of pond at Novi home

A 7-year-old Novi boy is in critical condition at a hospital after being pulled out of a pond Thursday, police said.

Officers were called at about 4:45 p.m. to a home in the area of Nine Mile and Garfield Roads in Novi for a report of a 7-year-old boy who was unresponsive after being pulled out of the pond, according to Erick Zinser, assistant Novi police chief.

Medics were called and took the boy to a hospital to be treated. Zinser said the boy was in critical condition Friday morning.

According to a preliminary investigation, the boy's family found him in the pond, pulled him out and called 911. The pond is in the yard of the family's home, officials said.

Detectives continue to investigate, Zinser said, but it appears to have been an accident.

