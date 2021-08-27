Tips sought to locate Pontiac boy and his biological mother

Oakland County Sheriff’s officials are seeking tips to find a missing 6-year-old Pontiac boy they said was with his biological mother who no longer has legal custody.

Jace Jamison was living with his maternal grandmother, who told detectives she allowed her daughter, DaJanaye, to have visitation on Thursday. The 22-year-old and a friend left with the child in a dark truck, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The grandmother "became concerned about the safety of the child when she learned her daughter was in the company of Dorian Glenn, 24, who served 150 days in the Oakland County jail for abusing Jace when he was 18 months old," investigators wrote. "Detectives are concerned about the safety of the child, given Glenn’s history."

In May, an Oakland County probate judge granted the grandmother full custodial rights because DaJanaye Jamison failed to comply with court orders regarding his care, according to the release.

Since leaving Thursday, she has refused to return Jace, sheriff's officials said.

Detectives have contacted other relatives and searched places she was known to frequent but did not locate her or the child.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (248) 858-4911.