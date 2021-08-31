Oakland prosecutor: Vacate life sentence for man convicted in 2000 fire killing 5 kids

Pontiac — Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Tuesday an independent probe found possible ethical violations by an assistant prosecutor and new evidence that is leading her to recommend the vacating of a life sentence for a defendant in a 2000 fatal arson fire.

Juwan Deering was convicted in the April 6, 2000, fire on Pasadena Street in Royal Oak Township that killed Taleigha Dean, 10; Craig Dean, 8; Aaron Dean, 7; Eugene Dean, 5; and an 11-year-old friend, Michelle Frame.

In light of newly discovered evidence, Deering, now 50 and having served 14 years in prison for the crimes, could move to have his conviction vacated or seek a new trial.

“Defense attorneys will file to have the conviction vacated, and we will recommend that as well,” McDonald said at a Tuesday press conference. “The special prosecutor does not believe Deering got a fair trial, and I agree. She plans to file a request to the court to have it vacated and dismissed.”

Even if that is approved, McDonald said it remains to be determined whether her office would proceed with a new trial for Deering. She said much of it would rely on the results of an independent Michigan State Police investigation that is being done on the case.

McDonald said concerns include protocols not being followed in the prosecutor’s office, ineffective counsel for Deering and the failure to share key evidence – including a video-taped interview with a teenage eyewitness who survived the fire.

In May, McDonald said she reviewed the case at the request of the Michigan Innocence Clinic, which raised questions about evidence and the credibility of three jailhouse informants who weren't disclosed to Deering’s defense attorney or the jury in his 2006 trial.

The informants “were all found to have had cases dismissed, charges dismissed or sentences reduced based on their cooperation with the prosecution,” McDonald said. Those findings, including potential breaches of prosecutorial ethics by a former assistant prosecutor on the case, potentially impacted Deering’s constitutional right to a fair trial," McDonald said when announcing the independent probe.

“As prosecutors, we have an ethical duty to disclose information that bears on the guilt or innocence of the accused,” she said. “We also have a duty to disclose to juries what, if anything, an informant was given in consideration for their testimony.

"Based on the evidence I reviewed, I am gravely concerned that this was not done in the case against Juwan Deering. Fairness and transparency are paramount. We must always do the right thing even if it exposes our own office, even when it’s not easy. If evidence exists that calls into question the credibility of a witness, we are ethically obligated to disclose it. I am committed to doing that in this case and in every case.”

McDonald provided the Michigan Innocence Clinic with case-related documents including internal memos and notes from then assistant prosecutor Gregory Townsend who handled the case.

McDonald said she has instituted mandatory ethics training for all her assistant prosecutors.

In a statement, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said because of the questions being raised about Deering's prosecution, "in an abundance of caution, we have opened an investigation to re-examine our role in this case." The status of that probe is not known.

During a two-week jury trial, the case against Deering focused on an alleged drug debt owed by the father of four of the children and the fire being set to “send a message.”

Three jailhouse informants told investigators they had conversations with Deering in which he complained of nightmares in which the dead children came and spoke to him in his sleep. Two testified he had admitted setting the fire using lighter fluid he found on the front porch of the house.

Deering’s trial attorney Arnold Weiner told The Detroit News Deering had always professed his innocence in the arson fire.

“He always said he had nothing to do with it,” Weiner recalled.

Deering did not testify in his own defense and at sentencing insisted he had nothing to do with the crime.

“I don’t remember specifically asking the informants if they had been promised anything in exchange for their testimony but I’m 99% sure I did,” the veteran defense lawyer said. “I’ve handled murder, rape, drug cases since 1972 and that’s my style.

“You always ask them on why they are testifying,” Weiner said. “We know promises are made and it's important to get that information to the jury so they can weigh the credibility of a witness.”

Weiner stressed for an attorney not to disclose such an arrangement “would be ethically and legally improper.”

“I’m sure I cross-examined (the informants) vigorously,” he said. “Fifteen years later, I can’t recall exactly what they said. But even if I didn’t — or if they lied — it would be a duty of the assistant prosecutor to set it right in court.”

Townsend once headed major crimes for the Oakland County Prosecutor’s office and pursued some of the toughest, most high-profile cases. He has moved on to the State Attorney General’s Office is one of the lead attorneys in the prosecution of state charges in the alleged kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

After questions were raised in the handling of the fatal arson fire, he was reassigned to other duties, the attorney general’s office said. Townsend retired in July.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319