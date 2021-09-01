Oakland University faculty, administrators at contract impasse

Hours before fall semester classes are set to begin at Oakland University, the college's faculty union is still far apart on negotiating a new contract with the Rochester school's administration.

The contract, which covers 880 faculty members, expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Classes begin Thursday.

Karen Miller, president of the American Association of University Professors, Oakland University chapter, said the union and university are working with a mediator but there are still "significant differences."

"Our goal is to get a fair and equitable contract by tomorrow (Thursday) at 8 a.m.," said Miller, who is an associate professor in OU's history department. "We are hopeful that is something that can happen."

Sticking points are compensation for full- and part-time faculty and health care, wages and job security for 250 part-time faculty, Miller said.

If the contract is not resolved by Thursday, Miller said a series of activities could take place, including a strike.

"There are many ways in which we can demonstrate to the administration and community that we are important and without our services important things don’t happen as smoothly as they might," said Miller. "We would much rather return to class and teach."

OU officials said they are waiting to hear the latest update on negotiations.

"(The) OU negotiating team is still meeting with faculty reps and state mediators," OU spokesman Brian Bierley said Wednesday evening.

Asked what the college will do if faculty don't report to classes, Bierley said "I believe the university will be open tomorrow."

The contract expired on Aug. 14, 2020, but was extended a year. Negotiations began in May. When a resolution was not reached on Aug. 14, 2021, the contract was extended again to Wednesday's deadline.

kkozlowski@detroitnews.com