3 charged in Pontiac home invasion that sparked police pursuit, crash

Two men and a teenager have been charged in connection with an armed home invasion last week in Pontiac that sparked a police pursuit, Oakland County Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday.

A woman told investigators the three knocked on the door at her apartment around 10 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Cherry Hill. When she answered, one of the group, later identified as 23-year-old Jalyn Cowart, pulled out a gun and pointed it at her head, sheriff's officials said in a statement.

The woman grabbed the gun and a struggle ensued before Cowart grabbed the weapon back and fled with the other two, identified as Dresean Hopkins, 17, and Jessie Branch, 20, according to the release.

Deputies were given a description of the pickup the trio left in and tried to stop it but Hopkins, who was driving, sped off, sheriff's officials said.

After a brief pursuit, the truck crashed into another vehicle near the intersection of Cloverlawn and West Kennett. Hopkins, Branch, Cowart and one other person jumped out and ran in different directions, authorities reported.

A sheriff's K-9 unit responded and found the three nearby as well as the gun used.

All three were arraigned Tuesday in 50th District Court.

Hopkins, of Sterling Heights, was charged with armed robbery, a life offense, and fleeing and eluding, a five-year felony. Bond was set at $10,000.

Branch was charged with one count of armed robbery. The Pontiac resident's bond was set at $10,000.

Cowart, also of Pontiac, was charged with armed robbery; carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony; and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony, a two-year felony. Bond was set at $50,000.

They are scheduled to return to court Sept. 14.

Detectives have not yet arrested the fourth suspect, officials said Wednesday.