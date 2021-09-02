Oakland University professors strike, first day of classes canceled

The first day of classes at Oakland University are canceled Thursday after a contract has not been reached between the college and its professors, faculty union officials announced.

The union representing 880 OU faculty members said they have been part of intense negotiations with university officials and mediators to reach a the contract before the start of fall semester. But the contract expired Wednesday night and pay cuts were an issue at the Rochester-based university where 18,500 students are enrolled.

The professors plan to picket until a contract is reached. Bargaining resumes Thursday morning.

Union leaders say the university officials were demanding that professors accept a substantial and permanent decrease in overall compensation, along with cuts in benefits and retirement contributions, after the university increased tuition a year ago by 4.3% and touted the university's successful endowment fund.

“Oakland is using the pandemic as a pretext to cut faculty compensation and exert control over academic programs," Karen Miller, president of the OU chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said in a statement. "The university has received state and federal assistance during the pandemic. There is no longer a financial emergency, administrative pay has been restored to pre-pandemic levels and there have been new hires at the upper levels of management. The money is there to fairly compensate faculty.”

Union officials say they negotiated a salary freeze for professors at the start of the pandemic to help the university navigate the uncertainty of COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic, even as they took on the extra work of transitioning the majority of courses to new teaching modalities.

University negotiators are also seeking increased control over academic programs including instructional delivery and changes that would lead to significant cuts to the status, wages, and benefits of part-time faculty, according to Doug Wendell, the faculty union's chief negotiator.

“The union team has been working throughout the summer to come to an agreement that serves the interests of faculty and students alike. Faculty working conditions are student learning conditions and ensuring the livelihoods of our members ensures a quality education at Oakland,” Wendell said.

Additionally, the union said it filed an unfair labor practice charge regarding the Oakland's failure to bargain the impact of the COVID vaccine mandate on its members.

OU officials could not be immediately reached Thursday.

But OU spokesman Brian Bierley said Wednesday the university was making contingency plans for professors who do not show up to teach and "other faculty will show up and teach even if there is a strike for the benefit of the students and to support the continuation of negotiations. Other faculty are not members of the union and they will show up and teach."

About 71% of classes were planned to be held in-person as vaccines have become available amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bierley also said the university hopes to contract issues as soon as possible with minimal disruption to fall classes, and university operations, support services and extracurricular activities will go on as scheduled on Thursday.

The contract expired on Aug. 14, 2020, but was extended a year. Negotiations began in May. When a resolution was not reached on Aug. 14, 2021, the contract was extended again to Wednesday's deadline.

