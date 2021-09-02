Oakland University professors strike, students told to still come to class

The first day of classes at Oakland University is in flux Thursday after a contract was not reached between the college and its professors, faculty union officials announced.

Union officials announced that classes were cancelled but university leaders are advising students to show up to their classes and wait 15 minutes or contact their instructors to see if classes will be held.

The union representing 880 OU faculty members said they have been part of intense negotiations with university officials and mediators to reach a contract before the start of fall semester. The contract expired Wednesday night and pay cuts were an issue at the Rochester-based university where 18,500 students are enrolled.

The professors plan to picket at all entrances beginning at 7:30 a.m. until a contract is reached. Bargaining resumes Thursday morning.

Union leaders say the university officials were demanding that professors accept a substantial and permanent decrease in overall compensation, along with cuts in benefits and retirement contributions, after the university increased tuition a year ago by 4.3% and touted the university's successful endowment fund.

“Oakland is using the pandemic as a pretext to cut faculty compensation and exert control over academic programs," Karen Miller, president of the OU chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said in a statement. "The university has received state and federal assistance during the pandemic. There is no longer a financial emergency, administrative pay has been restored to pre-pandemic levels and there have been new hires at the upper levels of management. The money is there to fairly compensate faculty.”

Union officials say they negotiated a salary freeze for professors at the start of the pandemic to help the university navigate the uncertainty of COVID-19, even as they took on the extra work of transitioning the majority of courses to new teaching modalities.

OU spokesman Brian Bierley said that students should show up for class since there will be some professors who will teach classes.

"The University hopes to resolve remaining contract issues as soon as possible and with minimal disruption to fall classes, which will not be canceled," Bierley said in a statement.

"Students are advised to report to classes as scheduled and wait at least 15 minutes to determine whether their instructor will be teaching," he continued. "Students may also contact their instructors in advance to determine whether classes will be taking place. Students will be responsible for all course content and assignments delivered during and subsequent to the negotiation period."

University negotiators are also seeking increased control over academic programs including instructional delivery and changes that would lead to significant cuts to the status, wages, and benefits of part-time faculty, according to Doug Wendell, the faculty union's chief negotiator.

“The union team has been working throughout the summer to come to an agreement that serves the interests of faculty and students alike. Faculty working conditions are student learning conditions and ensuring the livelihoods of our members ensures a quality education at Oakland,” Wendell said.

Additionally, the union said it filed an unfair labor practice charge regarding Oakland's failure to bargain the impact of the COVID vaccine mandate on its members.

OU announced a vaccine mandate late last month, and allowed students to file an exemption for health or religious reasons. Officials threatened termination for faculty and staff but didn't emphasize a fair process would occur first, Miller said. They also wouldn't commit to allowing exemptions for employees or allowing them to teach online.

"If students can do that, faculty ought to be able to do that," said Miller, an OU associate professor of history. "We just wanted the students and faculty to be treated the same."

Bierley also said the university hopes to solve contract issues as soon as possible with minimal disruption to fall classes, and university operations, support services and extracurricular activities will go on as scheduled on Thursday.

About 71% of classes were planned to be held in-person as vaccines have become available amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contract expired on Aug. 14, 2020, but was extended a year. Negotiations began in May. When a resolution was not reached on Aug. 14, 2021, the contract was extended again to Wednesday's deadline.

