Va. man accused of leaving child alone in parked car on 91-degree day in Troy

Troy — A Virginia man was arrested last week for leaving a young child alone in a car on a more than 90-degree day in Troy, police said.

Officers were called at about 1:35 p.m. on Aug. 22 to the parking lot of the J.C. Penney store on 14 Mile Road near John R for a report of an unattended girl sitting in a car, according to authorities.

Police arrived and found the child, crying and locked in a silver 2019 Kia Rio. Officials said the vehicle's windows were rolled down about two inches and the temperature outside was 91 degrees.

Officers opened one of the vehicle's doors and attended to the child. Police estimated the girl was about two-years-old.

At the same time, a man walked up to the vehicle and identified himself to police as the boyfriend of the child’s mother and told them he was caring for the girl.

He also told police he left the child sleeping in the vehicle and he had only been away for a few minutes, according to authorities. Police said he gave officers a false name and became agitated.

Officers removed the baby from the vehicle, give her water and summoned medics.

Police also brought the baby’s mother to the parking lot. She told officers that she was working and she never gave her boyfriend permission to leave her daughter in

a car unattended, investigators said.

Her boyfriend then gave officers his true identity. His identification revealed he was 21 years old and was a resident of Suffolk, Va.

Police arrested the man and charged him with child endangerment. They also returned the girl, who showed no ill effects from being left in the car, to her mother.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez