Oakland University officials say labor dispute with faculty may be near end

The labor dispute between Oakland University and its professors may be close to ending, university officials said in a statement Friday.

However, the union representing faculty said while there are few issues remaining, those issues are "hugely important."

The strike began Thursday, the first day of classes, after the union representing 880 of the school's faculty members and university officials and mediators failed to reach a contract before the semester started. The contract expired Wednesday night.

"The parties appear to be and should be close to a settlement," university officials said in a statement. "Bargaining is scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. today.

"Meanwhile, faculty are expected to report to work and classes are to be held as scheduled," the statement also said. "University administrators look forward to resolving remaining issues today so that the campus community can focus its attention on the exciting start of a new school year."

Oakland University said the two sides bargained for more than 16 hours Thursday and "the issues dividing them are minimal."

The union, the American Association of University Professors, Oakland University Chapter, said on its website that "while there are a small number of items remaining on the table, they are hugely important."

University officials said the two main unresolved issues are health care costs and tuition for faculty's children at the college.

Most OU employees pay a health care premium of 10% while the faculty pays 5%, according to university's officials. The school's negotiators want parity, which would mean faculty's health care costs would increase $312 a year, starting in the second year of the contract, OU said. The increase would be offset by proposed salary increases, it said.

The university said it has proposed a pay increase to all faculty of 5.25% over three years, but the union has rejected the raise.

Union officials said the college's offer comes with a lowered salary offer. "The total effect on our members is unacceptable," they said in a statement on the union's website. "Salary increase offers from Oakland remain at less 2% a year, well below anything that can be considered cost of living."

Additionally, the dependents of faculty are able to get degrees at OU "at virtually no charge," according to the school's officials. They said the union wants the benefit is extended indefinitely when students fail to complete classes and must retake courses. They also said all other OU employees are expected to pay for classes that are failed and retaken.

The professors' union disagrees with the school's plan for the faculty tuition waiver.

"This gift our faculty give one another is a crucial element of our agreement and our members have told us loud and clear that we must defend the right to provide that gift to one another," it said. "Oakland attempts to alter the language of this waiver have created problems where none existed and open the door to erosion of the contract clause. Oakland’s proposed is sloppy, vulnerable to misinterpretation, and reflective of their obtuse refusal to recognize the way the benefit was designed to work."

However, the university said union negotiators decided to extend an illegal strike and ended the bargaining session.

On Thursday, the union — the American Association of University Professors, Oakland chapter — said the college proposed professors take a substantial pay cut along with reductions in benefits and retirement contributions — after OU raised tuition this year 4.2% following a 2020 tuition freeze.

"Oakland is working hard to provide a fair and equitable compensation package to faculty, but that package must also be fiscally responsible given unprecedented revenue losses this year," the university said. "Oakland is navigating an economic challenge in a way that still provides for increases to faculty compensation in every year of the proposed contract; in a way that does not touch the generous, above-market retirement package current faculty receive; and in a way that does not call for any cuts to academic programming."