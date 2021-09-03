Woman, 91, dead in dog attack in Bloomfield Twp., police say

A 91-year-old woman was mauled to death at her home in Bloomfield Township by a dog belonging to a family member, police said Friday.

The incident occurred Thursday evening, Bloomfield Township police Capt. James Gallagher said. Officers and fire paramedics were called to the 2000 block of Berry Drive around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after someone reported the attack.

Inside, they found the homeowner "unresponsive and seriously injured by a Rottweiler living in the house," police said in a statement.

Township EMS transported the victim to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland hospital in Pontiac, where she later died from her injuries.

The dog, which belonged to a family member, was held at the Bloomfield Township Animal Shelter, according to the release.

The woman's name and other details were not released Friday. Police said the case remains under investigation.