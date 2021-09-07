Pontiac man, 25, arrested in Monday shooting at Auburn Hills gas station

A Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday at an Auburn Hills gas station, police said.

Aa 36-year-old Pontiac man is in stable condition at a hospital, they said.

Officers and firefighters were called at about 3:30 p.m. Monday to the Speedway gas station at 2100 University Drive near North Opdyke for a report of a shooting in its parking lot, according to authorities.

They found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took the man to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Investigators said the shooter fled the area in a gray sedan before officers arrived. They believe the victim knew the shooter and that the pair has had an ongoing dispute for several months.

Auburn Hills police detectives obtained a search warrant for a Pontiac home where they believe the suspect has been staying, officials said. The warrant was executed early Tuesday with the SWAT team from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at the home.

Police arrested a 25-year-old Pontiac man at the residence.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and they are not releasing any further information at this time.

However, anyone with information about the incident should call Auburn Hills police at (248) 370-9460.