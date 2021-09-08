Bridge work to close section of I-75 in Oakland County this weekend

A section of Interstate 75 in Oakland County will be closed in both directions this weekend in order to complete bridge work.

The lanes to be closed are between Eight Mile Road and the I-75 Business Loop on Square Lake Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The weekend closure is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. Friday and end by 5 a.m. Monday. The southbound lanes will reopen by 8 a.m. Sunday to accommodate traffic heading to Ford Field in Detroit.

The weekend closure is needed to allow crews to safely demolish the Stephenson Highway and Bellaire pedestrian bridges above I-75 and set bridge beams on the 11 Mile Road overpass.

During the closure, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured west on Eight Mile Road to northbound Woodward Avenue then eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75.

Traffic will travel northbound I-75 from 14 Mile Road and southbound I-75 traffic will use westbound Square Lake Road heading south on Woodward, then eastbound Eight Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

All ramps heading northbound on I-75 will be closed from Davison Freeway to 12 Mile. All ramps heading south on I-75 will be closed from I-96 to 9 Mile Road.