2 teens arrested in school parking lot shooting in Royal Oak Twp.

Two teens have been arrested and more could be taken into custody in connection with a shooting Wednesday outside a school in Royal Oak Township, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Tri-County Education Center in Royal Oak Township for a report of shots fired in the parking lot, according to authorities. The center is an alternative middle and high school that is part of the Ferndale Schools district.

No injuries were reported, state police said.

After they arrived, troopers determined there was a dispute between two groups of teens, officials said. They arrested two teens and took them in for questioning. Meanwhile, troopers identified additional suspects in the shooting and began searching for them.

During interviews with the first two teens, one of them told investigators several teens wanted to fight him in the school parking lot. He told them he had a knife in his possession and pulled it out after they surrounded him. He also said the teens who started the fight backed away.

Detectives said the other teen suspect allegedly went to a home with a friend and retrieved a gun. He then returned to the school's parking lot and fired the weapon into the ground, police said.

Troopers said they continue to investigate the incident and no further information will be released at this time.

