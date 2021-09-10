Pontiac man, 25, charged in shooting at Auburn Hills gas station

The Pontiac man accused of shooting another man at an Auburn Hills gas station Monday has been charged, police said.

Jimmy Lee Rolon, 25, was arraigned Friday in 52-3 District Court in Rochester Hills on a charge of assault with intent to commit murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to officials.

A court magistrate ordered Rolon held on a $500,000 cash bond and scheduled a preliminary examination conference in his case on Sept. 21.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to commit murder charge and up to two years in prison for the possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony charge.

The charges stem from a shooting at about 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Speedway gas station at 2100 University Drive near North Opdyke.

Police found the victim, a 36-year-old Pontiac man, with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. At last report, he was listed in stable condition.

Investigators said the shooter fled the area in a gray sedan before officers arrived. They said the victim knew the shooter and that the two had an ongoing dispute for several months.

Auburn Hills police detectives obtained a search warrant for a Pontiac home where they believed a suspect had been staying. The warrant was executed Tuesday with the SWAT team from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested Rolon at the residence.

