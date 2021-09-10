Southfield police seek tips in attempted armed robbery of homeowner

Southfield police are asking the public for help to find a man for an attempted armed robbery Thursday.

Officers were called at about 1:30 a.m. to a home in the 21000 block of Constitution near Lasher and 12 Mile for a report of an attempted robbery and shots fired, authorities said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim arrived home from work and as he entered his residence, he was approached by an unknown man. The man, who was wearing a wearing a ski mask and armed with a hand gun, demanded money, police said.

The man entered the home and fired several rounds at the victim, officials said.

Investigators said the victim retrieved his own handgun and fired several rounds at the intruder, who fled.

Police released images of the man captured by a home security camera system.

Anyone with information about the attempted robbery should call Southfield police at (248) 796-5500.

