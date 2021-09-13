Man jailed in shooting at Pontiac party store that left 2 hurt, officials say

Oakland County Sheriff's officials said Monday they made arrests in connection with a shooting last weekend in Pontiac that left two men injured.

A 22-year-old woman told deputies she drove the victims to a party store in the 500 block of Irwin around 8 p.m. When the pair left, she heard multiple gunshots, including one that shattered her vehicle's passenger window, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The woman had two young children in her vehicle, she said.

One of the men, identified as in his 20s, was struck in his right forearm, chest and pelvis, according to the release. The other was not shot but had a cut on his right hand from broken glass.

The woman and her young daughters in the vehicle at the time were not hurt. She drove the men to St. Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital.

Meanwhile, deputies searched for a blue Chevy Malibu, white Yukon and another pickup seen fleeing the scene, officials said.

They stopped the Chevy and Yukon nearby then arrested two people.

One, a 28-year-old Pontiac man, was held at the Oakland County Jail on attempted murder charges. The other has been released, investigators said Monday. Authorities have not identified a third suspect.

The shooting victim was hospitalized in stable condition Monday, according to the Sheriff's Office.