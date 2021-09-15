Beaumont: Emergency departments near capacity amid COVID, other ills

Emergency departments at Beaumont Health's eight hospitals and two emergency centers are near capacity, prompting Michigan's largest health care system to ask people not to visit unless their health needs are urgent.

Some of the emergency patients are arriving with COVID-19 symptoms, but the majority have other health problems that they ignored during the pandemic that have now become urgent, Beaumont officials said in a Wednesday press release.

The health system is asking people to considering other options, such as a visit to an urgent care center, before going to the emergency room.

“Many people delayed getting tests and treatment for medical issues because of their concerns about the pandemic. Now, more than a year and a half after the pandemic began, those delays in care are resulting in medical emergencies," Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said in a statement.

"Plus, there are many people who still need to get vaccinated. So, our staff must care for those unvaccinated individuals who become extremely ill with the COVID delta variant, or other variants, and try to balance all the other patients coming in with medical emergencies."

Fox said the bed crunch is exacerbated by a staffing shortage that's occurred nationwide as many workers, particularly nurses, have left their jobs due to pandemic-related stress.

Beaumont Health chief nursing officer Susan Grant added, “There are numerous places for people to get vaccinated. If you haven’t gotten your vaccine yet, please get one as soon as possible. We know the vaccine works and we know it helps save lives. If you have any questions or concerns about the vaccine, please talk with a physician or nurse.”

To address staffing shortages, the health system is working aggressively to recruit new team members to serve its patients. Right now, about 180 of Beaumont’s beds are temporarily closed because of a lack of staffing.

Beaumont is requiring all of its employees, including those in nonpatient-facing roles, to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 18. There are limited exceptions for individuals with specific religious or medical reasons.

