CAIR alleges Ferndale police forced Muslim woman to remove hijab for booking photo

A Muslim woman and a Muslim advocacy group Wednesday called on the city of Ferndale to address allegations police removed the woman’s Islamic head scarf by force to take a booking photo.

Amy Doukoure, staff attorney for the Council on American-Islamic Relations-Michigan Chapter, which is representing the woman, said the group is filing a notice of claim against the city.

"We're imploring the city of Ferndale ... to take our claim seriously and open channels of dialogue with us so we can ensure Muslim women who find themselves engaged with police officers in the boundaries of the city are sure to have their constitutional rights in place," she said.

Doukoure said if city officials don't act, the group will sue.

She made the remarks during a 10 a.m. news conference held at the offices of in Canton. She was joined by Dawud Walid, the group's executive director, and Helena Bowe, the woman who made the claim against the Ferndale police.

"We're appealing to the city of Ferndale to answer this claim, so we can make things right without going through litigation," Walid said. "But if they ignore our request, if they don't respond to this notice, then we'll have to go and take recourse in the courts."

He said the group's position is to not file lawsuits frivolously against police departments.

"We, as an organization, are not anti-police," Walid said. "We're pro-police-accountability."

A city spokeswoman could not be reached immediately for comment.

Bowe, who is African American, said she now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder due to the June 21 encounter with police. Bowe is also founder and CEO of Miss Muslimah USA, a national pageant for Muslim women.

"This whole thing has left me traumatized and feeling numb and detached," she said as she spoke at the news conference, choking back sobs at one point. "Even though it's over, I still see myself going through it over and over again."

Bowe was traveling on Eight Mile through the city of Detroit on when she was stopped by Ferndale officers, Doukoure said. Officers told Bowe she had an expired license plate tab, according to the lawyer. She said Bowe's tab were not expired and she produced valid registration and insurance for the officers.

Police asked Bowe if she had any weapons on her and she told them she had an electric stun gun, or Taser, in her purse, according to Doukoure. Police arrested her client because she had the weapon, she said.

It's not clear if Bowe had a permit to carry a Taser. In Michigan, a civilian who carries one must have a valid license to carry a concealed pistol.

As she was being processed by police, a male officer told Bowe she had to remove her head scarf, or hijab, and take a booking photo if she wanted to be released, her lawyer said.

Bowe initially said she couldn't because of her religious beliefs, but acquiesced when a female officer offered to take the picture, Doukoure said. However, a male officer watched the photo being taken through a window.

"The traffic stop and the search of her purse are both problematic because Ferndale officers don't police the city of Detroit," the attorney said. "But even if her arrest was valid, it doesn't negate the civil and constitutional rights she carries with her. You don't lose your rights to religion just because you've been arrested."

CAIR-Michigan has represented women in two similar cases in Metro Detroit. In one of the cases, a 36-year-old woman sued the city of Detroit and the Michigan Department of Corrections in federal court, alleging she was forced to remove her hijab while take a booking photo in 2019 at the Detroit Detention Center.

Doukoure said judges have ruled in favor of Muslim women in both cases. She also said a major concern for Muslim women who have their booking photo taken without hijabs is the pictures are available to the public indefinitely.

