1 shot, 1 pistol whipped during attempted robbery at Southfield hotel

A woman is recovering after she was shot during an attempted robbery at a Southfield hotel early Thursday, police said.

Officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the Hilton Garden Inn at 26000 American Drive near Interstate 696 and Franklin for a report of an armed robbery, according to authorities. They found two women, one of whom had been shot.

Police spoke to witnesses, who told them two men entered the hotel room where the women were staying and attempted to rob them. During the incident, one of the women was shot and the second victim was pistol whipped.

Officials said the men then fled in an unknown direction.

Medics took both women to a hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Southfield Police at (248) 796-5500.

