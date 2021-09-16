Man, 26, accused of assaulting sister, 12-year-old nephew in Rochester Hills

A 26-year-old Royal Oak man accused of beating up his sister and her 12-year-old son has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Oakland County deputies were called at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 100 block of Windrift Lane near South Rochester and East Avon roads in Rochester Hills for a report of a domestic assault in progress.

The sister told deputies the suspect, who had fled the scene, had broken into her home. She told them her brother had been legally evicted from the home. She said when she arrived at her home, he found him in her home with her 12-year-old son.

According to police, she said her brother verbally assaulted her and she struck him with a frying pan in fear. She said he assaulted her and punched her son in the head, neck and stomach when the boy came to her defense.

And, she told deputies, her brother struck her vehicle that was parked in the driveway with his car when he fled.

Deputies found the suspect at John R and Auburn roads and arrested him.

