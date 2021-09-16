South Lyon man accused of robbing man with pocket knife arrested

A South Lyon man accused of using a pocket knife to rob another man in Lyon Township has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Oakland County deputies were called at about 11:55 p.m. Wednesday to the South Lyon Police Department for a report of a carjacking that happened in Lyon Township.

Deputies spoke to the victim who said he was parked at a Kroger store parking lot in the 20700 block of Pontiac Trail near Eight Mile when the incident happened.

He told deputies a man approached him at his car's driver's side door and asked for a ride. The victim, a 31-year-old Northville man, denied the request and the man went to the passenger side door, opened it and produced a pocket knife.

The man then demanded the victim drive to a bank and take $1,800 out of his account, according to authorities. The victim told the man he could only give him $500 because he didn't have any more than that in his account.

Police said after the victim gave the man the money, the man ordered the victim to drive him to a Novi apartment building. After dropping him off, the victim drove to the South Lyon Police station to report the robbery.

Officials said South Lyon police contacted Novi police and gave them a description of the man. Novi police told South Lyon authorities and the sheriff's deputies a short time later that they had a person matching that description in custody.

Deputies took the victim to the Novi Police Department where he positively identified the man who robbed him, they said. Deputies also recovered $500 from the 21-year-old suspect.

The suspect was take to the Oakland County Jail where he awaits charges.

