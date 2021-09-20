Bullets strike Southfield child care center window during dispute, police say

Southfield — Southfield police are investigating a shooting Monday in which bullets struck the window of a childcare center near the Lodge Freeway and Nine Mile Road, officials said.

They said officers were called at about 10 a.m. to the Sapphire Apartments at 16500

North Park Drive for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and learned the incident stemmed from a child custody

exchange and a dispute involving the child’s father and the boyfriend of the child’s mother, according to authorities.

Police said the shots were fired as one party in a vehicle followed the other in another vehicle. Officials said two rounds went through the window of the Childtime Day Care near J.L. Hudson and Providence drives.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Southfield Police Department at (248) 796-5500.

