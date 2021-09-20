MSP: Man, woman arrested for having guns while drunk on I-696

A man and a woman were arrested Sunday after getting into a drunken fight that left their car stranded at the side of a Metro Detroit freeway, Michigan State Police said.

Troopers were called at about 8:30 p.m. to a location on Interstate 696 in Oak Park to assist a car. They arrived and while they spoke to its driver, they noticed a male passenger in the vehicle with severe cuts who was bleeding heavily.

According to a preliminary investigation, the passenger, a 28-year-old Westland man, had been in an argument with the driver, a 27-year-old Detroit woman, while they were traveling on North Holly Road in Holly Township. During the argument, the man jumped from the moving vehicle.

Police said the driver stopped the car, the man got back in it and they continued to traveling toward a residence in Southfield until the vehicle ran out of gas on I-696 where troopers found them. There were two small children in the vehicle as well.

Officials said the driver was intoxicated and had a pistol in her possession. The woman has a valid license to carry a concealed weapon, they said. She was arrested and expected to be charged with drunken driving, possessing a firearm while intoxicated and child endangerment.

Meanwhile, her passenger told police he also had a valid concealed weapon license, but he lost his pistol when he jumped from the car. After a police search, his weapon was found along North Holly Road, officials said. He was arrested and is expected to be charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

State police said the children were released to a relative.

