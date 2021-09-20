Police probe threat made against Clawson High School on social media

Police are investigating a threat made against Clawson High School, officials said.

According to a letter the school's principal sent to parents Monday, a special education student posted, "I wanna lit the school on fire" on social media.

School officials identified the student and notified police. They also said "appropriate action will be taken."

Police said everyone is cooperating with their investigation.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez