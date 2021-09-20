Ultralight glider pilot crashes into pond in Lyon Township, police say

The Detroit News

A 24-year-old pilot crashed his airplane into a pond in Lyon Township on Sunday night, police said.

Oakland County deputies said the plane, an ultralight glider, went down on the 28000 block of Oakmonte Circle East in the township. The pilot, from Livonia, was the lone occupant.

No injuries were reported. The plane was severely damaged, according to a release from the Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the "pilot ... was out of the plane and pulling it out of the water." The pilot then loaded the aircraft onto a trailer.

The pilot told police he had taken off from an airport in New Hudson and was in the air for 10-15 minutes "before his engine seized, causing him to force a landing into the pond," the release said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were notified but because the aircraft did not require registration or a license, both agencies reported to police that they would not be responding.

According to FAA rules, ultralight vehicles comprise two categories: powered and unpowered. To be considered an ultralight craft, a hang glider must weigh less than 155 pounds, while a powered vehlce must weigh less than 254 pounds. They are limited to five gallons of fuel, must have a maximum speed of not more than 55 knots and must have a poweroff stall speed of no more than 24 knots.

Both categories are limited to a single occupant.