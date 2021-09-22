Police seek suspects in New Hudson gun shop break-in

The Detroit News

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for three suspects who broke into a New Hudson gun shop early Tuesday morning, officials said. No weapons were reported stolen.

One of the suspects is said to have broken a window on the roll-up garage door at Huron Valley Guns using a concrete block, after which surveillance footage shows the three suspects entering the store and moving through a dining area.

Authorities said they were unable to enter the showroom, and quickly left the building in a gray Jeep that did not have a license plate.

Deputies were alerted to the break-in at 1:35 a.m. by an alarm company that monitors the retail store on the 56400 block of Grand River Avenue.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard said instances such as Tuesday’s break-in invariably result in more serious crimes.

“Obviously, individuals that are organized and breaking into a firearms store have very bad intentions of how those weapons ultimately will be used,” Bouchard said.

"We really need the public’s help to catch these individuals before they are successful in another attempt,” he continued.

Anyone with information about the break-in is encouraged to call Detective Jared Rutkowski at (248) 437-5600 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest.