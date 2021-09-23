Three arrested as high-end vehicles recovered in Oakland, Wayne counties

Three Metro Detroit residents have been arrested and several hundred thousand dollars in stolen vehicles were recovered by law enforcement agencies from Oakland, Wayne and Macomb counties, officials announced Thursday.

The unit targeted stolen high-end Chrysler vehicles such as Dodge Chargers, Dodge Challengers and Jeep Grand Cherokees.

The unit included the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the Oakland County Auto Theft Unit, South Oakland Narcotics Intelligence Consortium, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Auto Theft Unit, as well as police officers or detectives from Canton Township, Hazel Park, Livonia, Eastpointe, St. Clair Shores, Centerline, Roseville, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Southfield, Warren, Waterford Township and Westland.

They recovered five stolen vehicles, including a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawkvalued at $100,000, in Dearborn and Southfield, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Three loaded handguns also were confiscated.

“There has been a spike of larceny from autos and auto thefts, and through the great partnership with all of the local police agencies, a very prolific armed criminal group has been stopped in their tracks,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “Now, they need to be held accountable.”

The three suspects were identified as Leondre Chansey Jones and Deangelo Brown Jr., both 17 from Detroit, and Anthony Edward Barrett, 18, of Harper Woods.

They each were charged with receiving and concealing stolen property over $10,000, carrying a concealed weapon as well as using a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the release.

They were arraigned this week in 18th District Court in Westland. Bond was set at $15,000.

A pre-examination conference is scheduled for Sept. 30.