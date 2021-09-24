$1K reward for tips to find driver who plowed into Pontiac house

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $1,000 reward for tips to find a driver authorities allege plowed into a newly built home this week in Pontiac.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday on Going Street near Whittemore, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

"The car, believed to be either a red Ford Escape or Mercury Milan Hybrid, was traveling in a residential area when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, crossed the lawn and struck a bedroom in front of the unoccupied home," sheriff's officials wrote.

The impact was captured on a doorbell camera.

The woman behind the wheel appeared to be traveling above the 25 mph speed limit and could have been trying to avoid a pickup truck parked across the street from the three-bedroom, single-story structure, according to the release.

"Within two minutes, a white SUV that was following the red vehicle immediately before the crash, returned to the scene, picked up the woman and sped away," sheriff's officials said.

It was not known if the motorist suffered any injuries. Her car was driven away before deputies arrived and likely has significant damage to the hood, front fender and bumper, investigators reported.

County officials did not have a damage estimate for the home.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.