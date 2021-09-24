Royal Oak man found in car wearing bondage gear charged with indecent exposure

Rochester Hills — A 40-year-old Royal Oak man was arraigned Friday on indecent exposure charges after police said he was found lying across the front seat of a car dressed in a silk mask, bondage gear and partially clothed in women's lingerie.

Rahul Mitra was arrested by Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies Thursday following a report of a suspicious vehicle in the back of a parking lot in the 700 block of Rochester Road with driver's side door open.

Mitra, who athorities said was partly exposed, also was in possession of paraphernalia for sexual gratification.

He was arrested without incident and taken to Oakland County Jail. Mitra was arraigned in Rochester Hills District Court. The misdemeanor offense is punishable by up to 93 days in jail.

He was released on $2,000 personal bond pending an Oct. 13 preliminary examination.