State police trooper injured in crash near Flint

A Michigan State Police trooper is recovering from minor injuries following a collision with another vehicle Friday evening.

The crash occurred around 8 p.m. in Flint when the trooper was headed southbound on Ballenger Highway just north of the Corunna Road intersection, according to authorities.

The trooper was driving around stopped traffic when a 2015 Chevrolet Impala turned left into the path of the trooper's patrol vehicle while turning into a business.

The trooper was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the Impala, an 18-year-old-male and 18-year-old-female, both Flint residents, reported minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

The Ballenger Highway and Corunna Road intersection was closed about two hours while the investigation into the incident was conducted. Speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. This incident remains under investigation.