Man accused of shooting at ex's lover, striking truck in Oakland County arrested

A 25-year-old man is facing charges after he was accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend's lover last weekend in Independence Township, Oakland County officials announced Monday.

Deputies were called to the 4000 block of Clarkston Road around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. The 39-year-old victim told them he had walked his girlfriend to her car when her former lover pulled into the driveway, investigators said in a statement.

The man "fired multiple shots in the victim’s direction, striking his truck while yelling that he was going to kill him," according to the release.

The suspect fled before deputies arrived. No one was injured.

A sheriff's office evidence technician recovered 12 shell casings at the scene and found at least seven bullet holes in the pickup.

The suspect later called the sheriff's office to say he wanted to turn himself in. When deputies went to the man's home in Oxford Township to arrest him, they learned he had given the gun in the shooting to his mother, authorities said.

Deputies recovered the semi-automatic pistol at her home.

The man, whose name has not been released, remained lodged in the Oakland County Jail pending arraignment, officials said Monday.