Grand Rapids men charged in Oakland County gun shop break-in

Two suspects accused of breaking into an Oakland County gun shop last week have been arrested after they posted pictures online of alleged stolen weapons, sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Warrants were issued through 52nd District Court – First Division in Novi charging Dylan Hinkle, 18, and Emanuel Northern, 19, both of Grand Rapids, with breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny, a 10-year felony, for the Sept. 21 break-in at Huron Valley Guns in New Hudson.

No weapons were reported stolen during the incident captured on surveillance cameras, the county Sheriff's Office has said. The men were seen leaving in a Jeep with a third person.

Hinkle and Northern also are accused in a break-in at Tactical Advantage Guns in Portage, where numerous laser-equipped training pistols valued at more than $1,000 were stolen, investigators reported Tuesday.

Detectives believe they identified buyers for the stolen weapons.

After sheriff’s detectives sent out a bulletin to other law enforcement agencies, police in Portage contacted them about the Tactical break-in reported the same day.

"A Kent County Sheriff’s analyst, who had been in contact with Portage police, later discovered a video of the suspects posing with the guns stolen from the Portage store had been displayed on Facebook," officials said Tuesday.

Grand Rapids police and a U.S. Marshal’s task force started watching a house one of the suspects was known to occupy.

Hinkle and Northern, who identified themselves as gang members, were found there when a search warrant was executed Sept. 23. The third suspect has not been caught.

They each are being held on a $50,000 bond in the Kent County Jail on a federal charge of conducting a criminal enterprise as they await possible other charges.