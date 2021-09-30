Man freed, won't face new trial in Oakland Co. fire that killed 5 kids

Pontiac — A man sentenced to life in prison 15 years ago for an arson fire that claimed the lives of five children was freed Thursday after Oakland County's prosecutor said she won't retry him.

Juwan Deering's conviction on five counts of murder was vacated last week when Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Matis ruled critical evidence had been withheld from Deering's defense attorney and that Deering had been denied a fair trial.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald and the Michigan Innocence Clinic last week urged Matis to toss Deering's conviction. After McDonald said she wouldn't seek another trial, Matis on Thursday ordered that the 50-year-old be "processed immediately" and "released as soon as possible."

McDonald and the innocence group filed a motion earlier this month seeking to have Deering's life sentence vacated after an independent probe of the case found possible ethical violations by an assistant prosecutor involved in Deering's case as well as new evidence.

Michigan Innocence Clinic attorney Imran Syed has said the case against Deering was largely based on testimony of jailhouse informants who testified Deering had implicated himself in the fire deaths. But neither Deering’s trial defense attorney nor the jury knew the witnesses, in exchange for their cooperation, had received preferential treatment, including lesser sentences. In one case, a witness had charges against them dismissed.

Syed’s appeal team also established the lone survivor of the fire, Timm Dean, who was 13 at the time, told investigators in an interview never introduced during Deering's trial that Dean had recognized Deering from a photo lineup but maintained Deering was not the person Dean had heard outside the home possibly setting the fire.

Deering did not testify in his own defense at trial but always professed he had nothing to do with the fire. He was a known drug dealer who lived in the neighborhood and an operating theory was that he set the fire in retaliation for a drug debt owed by the victims’ father, who was not at home at the time.

Several of Deering’s relatives and friends appeared at Thursday's court hearing. Deering has been incarcerated in Washtenaw County since his conviction was dropped earlier this month.

Deering was sentenced to life in prison in 2006 for the April 2000 fire on Pasadena in Royal Oak Township that claimed the lives of Taleigha Dean, 10; Craig Dean, 8; Aaron Dean, 7; Eugene Dean, 5; and an 11-year-old friend, Michelle Frame.

His appeals team pursued several areas to overturn Deering’s conviction, including prosecutorial misconduct, violations of due process, and flawed evidence.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com